Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, beat life challenges together.

Amid the ongoing probe into the "Rust" shooting incident, Hilaria always makes sure that Alec knows she will always be by his side to defend him. The matriarch also constantly shows her support in several online posts.

This time, Hilaria shared a heartfelt Instagram post to acknowledge the ups and downs in their relationship in the past years.

The featured photo shows the couple sharing a sweet kiss as they sport their formal attires.

"We've been through a lot together," the 38-year-old wrote.

Meanwhile, the actor poured out his feelings and replied lovingly, writing, "I only know that whenever I feel that God has forgotten me, I think that he brought you into my life. The greatest gift, along with my children, I have ever received."

Hilaria's post became Alec's peace, especially after sharing an emotional video where he revealed feeling miserable as he spends time away from his family.

According to Alec, he was not able to sleep comfortably and peacefully in the past few days. But he also noted that he and Hilaria had a crazy experience when they welcomed four boys in a row before having a baby girl.

Alec and Hilaria share six kids together - Carmen Gabriela, Maria Lucia Victoria, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Angel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, and Eduardo Pao Lucas.

Alec Baldwin on Returning to Work After "Rust" Shooting Incident

The heartfelt exchange came after Baldwin jetted outside the US to start a new undisclosed project. EW's sources later spotted the actor at London's Heathrow airport.

It serves as his first acting gig since "Rust" postponed its production indefinitely following Halyna Hutchins' death. The shooting incident happened in October when Baldwin discharged a prop gun after he was told it was a cold one.

After the event, he insisted in an interview with ABC News that he did not pull the trigger. Meanwhile, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department revealed in an affidavit that the assistant director did not know the gun contained live guns when he handed it to the actor.

"There should have been an investigation into what happened," the source told Los Angeles Times. "There were no safety meetings. There was no assurance that it wouldn't happen again. All they wanted to do was rush, rush, rush."

