Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband, is presently making waves as a cast member of the hit reality program "Celebrity Big Brother."

Many people were angry at first that he had to mention the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star in a show promo video.

While fans battle for Khloe's dignity, she apparently has no problem with the former NBA player going on "Celebrity Big Brother."

On the episode, Lamar admitted that he missed Khloe and her family, as previously reported. He even expressed his desire to reconnect with her to fellow housemate Todrick Hall.

True Thompson's mother, on the other hand, seemed unconcerned.

An insider close to Khloe told Us Weekly, "Khloe thinks it's actually great that Lamar went on because it's more an opportunity than anything else. It's income for him and something new and exciting."

While the 42-year-old spoke about the creator of Good American, a source claims he didn't attend the show to chat about Khloe Kardashian.

They added that it was just a chance for Lamar to "get paid and be back in the spotlight to grow his fanbase."

Khloe is unconcerned about him sharing anything, according to the source, because she has already heard it all from her ex-husband.

Lamar Odom's appearance on "Celebrity Major Brother" is also an opportunity for him to make a big return.

He doesn't have any hidden agendas, according to the source.

"It's something Khloe would say, 'Good for him,'" says the source.

According to Lamar Odom's management team, being a part of this season's casting is not a "ploy" to reunite with Khloe Kardashian because he has moved on with his life and is doing everything he can to clean up and build up an image and brand - not just as a businessman in the sports world, but also in the entertainment industry.

They went on to say that the show will also be a chance to get to know Lamar "more than an ex-athlete, Khloe's ex-husband and an ex drug abuser."

Though his marriage to the mother of one ended, he will always have a soft spot in his heart for her and her family.

"He does regret his behavior while married to her and [whenever he is] given an opportunity to apologize privately or publicly, he does so."

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom married in September 2009, only a month after meeting one other. Khloe filed for divorce in 2013, but it wasn't completed until 2016.

