Ariana DeBose is soaring on her way to super-stardom. The West Side Story actress was just nominated for an Oscar for her work on the incredible film, and we are not surprised!

DeBose is a Broadway veteran who, theater kids everywhere are thrilled to see, is making her way into the mainstream spotlight. DeBose boasts an impressive Broadway resume. Prior to her time in the Stephen Spielberg adaptation of the film, fans had fallen in love with DeBose in shows such as Bronx Tale and Summer: A Donna Summer Musical. For her role in the ladder she was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. She is a true triple threat who has managed to act, sing, and dance her way to the big screen.

Fresh after winning a Golden Globe for her work on the Stephen Spielberg adaptation of the classic, she hosted the well-known late night sketch show, Saturday Night Live. Similarly, she took on studio 8H with talent and hilarity. In her opening monologue, she harkened back to the power of Broadway and the specific impact that it has had on her life. "I believe Broadway changes lives, and I mean, hey, it changed mine...Broadway has this magical ability to bring people together."



Broadway certainly brought DeBose to the forefront we see her in now. DeBose has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress alongside screen savants Dame Judi Dench, Kirsten Dunst, Jessie Buckley, and Aunjanue Ellis. We are thrilled but not surprised that any of them received this honor. Congratulations!