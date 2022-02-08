"Buzz Lightyear Mission Log:

After a full year of being marooned on this planet, our first test flight is a Go."

It's cool to hear a Buzz Lightyear mission log entry that isn't immediately followed by a sarcastic quip from a wise-cracking cowboy doll.

Yes, that does mean what you think it means: Pixar's full trailer for their new film Lightyear came out today, and yes, Toy Story fans, it's every bit as cool as we wanted it to be.

First of all - and it pains me to say this - Buzz Lightyear without the spacesuit is hot. I know he's animated. But I can't deny BDE. The man radiates it. It probably has something to do with the fact that he's being voiced by Chris Evans, well-known to be one of the Hottest Men On This Planet (or whatever planet Buzz is marooned on, now).

And, as if Chris Evans as the lead wasn't already enough of a reason to be excited about Lightyear, the rest of the cast was also announced today with the trailer, and it includes some huge names; names like Keke Palmer, Uzo Aduba, and Taika Waititi - yes, the director. (He acts, too!)

Palmer and Waititi, as well as Dale Soules of Orange is the New Black, will join Buzz in their rocket's inaugural mission in hopes to get he and his crew off the planet they've been stranded on. They're joined by Buzz' personal assistant, Sox, a robot cat voiced by Pixar animator and storyboard artist Peter Sohn.

The cast also includes a few big names whose on-screen characters we have not seen: We don't yet know who Aduba will be playing, and the voice talents of James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr. will also all be featured at some point.

Of course, the most exciting part of this trailer is the almost-villain reveal - Buzz and his team will have to contend with "just...a giant robot" (actually a whole horde of them) whose weapons and outfits look suspiciously like that of a certain Emperor...(Zurg. We mean Emperor Zurg. Which is probably the character James Brolin is voicing, if we had to guess.)

Lightyear will be in theaters this summer - June 2022, to be exact. You can watch the full trailer below.