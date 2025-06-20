Park Sung-hoon, star of "Squid Game," is opening up about playing a transgender character and the criticism that followed.

During the "Squid Game" Season 3 premiere in New York on June 18, the South Korean actor shared insights on playing Hyun-ju, a trans woman character featured in both the second season and the upcoming finale.

In Season 2 of "Squid Game," Hyun-ju is depicted as an ex-soldier who lost her position after openly identifying as transgender.

According to People, Hyun-ju joins the game again with the goal of earning enough money for gender-affirming surgery and to begin a fresh start in Thailand. The character, now known as Player 120, remains central in Season 3.

Park, who is a cisgender actor, acknowledged in an interview with PEOPLE that he was aware of the concerns surrounding his role as a trans woman.

"I really did not want to offend anyone," he said. "I knew that there were worries. But when Season 2 dropped, the LGBTQ+ community gave me lots of love and support, which I am eternally grateful for."

The casting sparked backlash when first announced. Critics argued that casting a cisgender man in a transgender woman's role could reinforce harmful stereotypes and deny opportunities to trans actors.

Park, however, said he approached the role carefully, even consulting with real trans individuals to avoid making Hyun-ju into a caricature.

"I never wanted to overdo the voice or exaggerate my gestures," he said in a previous interview with Korea JoongAng Daily.

"And [creator Hwang Dong-hyuk] fully agreed with me on that." He also noted that changing his voice too much "would undermine the emotional authenticity" of the role.

Squid Game Creator: LGBTQ Marginalization Inspired Hyun-ju

Park revealed that he collaborated with the director and costume team to help develop Hyun-ju's look and overall character presentation.

"Hyun-ju's short bangs were my idea," he revealed. In one scene, director Hwang asked him to reflect on how Hyun-ju's mother might feel upon learning of her child's identity — a moment Park said he portrayed with care, LGBTQNation said.

While the backlash continues, Park emphasized what he learned from the experience. "Hyun-ju is not just a transgender character. She's brave, selfless, and a leader. I learned so much from her."

"Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk also responded to criticism. He said he had hoped to cast a transgender actress, but the lack of openly trans or gay actors in South Korea made it "almost impossible."

Hwang added, "In Korean society today, the LGBTQ community is still very marginalized. That's why I created Hyun-ju — to represent those who are left out, not just economically, but socially."

The third season of "Squid Game" will debut on Netflix on June 27.