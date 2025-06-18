Justin Baldoni had a big win today! Blake Lively had asked Judge Lewis Liman to prevent him from obtaining her text messages with Taylor Swift regarding their movie 'It Ends With Us.' His answer may very well be the last nail in the coffin of the former besties friendship.

Last Friday Lively sought a "protective order" to block Baldoni's access to the messages. Her legal team had argued that Baldoni was dragging Swift into the conflict "as part of a public relations strategy." However, Judge Liman didn't agree at all.

"A motion or request may be, and in this case often has been, both a legitimate litigation tactic and an attempt to maneuver in the broader court of public opinion," he wrote "Given that Lively has represented that Swift had knowledge of complaints or discussions about the working environment on the film, among other issues, the requests for messages with Swift regarding the film and this action are reasonably tailored to discover information that would prove or disprove Lively's harassment and retaliation claims," the judge

Baldoni's lawyers alleged that the exchanges between Lively and Swift could be essential in their efforts to fight her sexual harassment and smear campaign allegations against their client. They also accused Lively of using Swift's "stardom to withhold evidence."

This is not the first time that Taylor Swift has been pulled into the 'It Ends With Us' drama. Baldoni's team subpoenaed Taylor Swift as a potential witness in the case in May, with the trial set for March 2026. However, they dropped the subpoena weeks later.

According to Daily Mail UK, clips circulating on social media show Lively, 37, repeatedly crediting Swift as an integral part of her experience making the film, which centers on a romantic relationship plagued by domestic violence.

During a Q&A session at a New York screening last year, the Gossip Girl alum described Swift as being with her "the whole time."

"She really lived this with me," Lively said, praising Swift as "a person who shows up for you."

In an August 2024 interview on CBS Mornings with Gayle King, Lively reiterated the sentiment, stating Swift was involved in decisions related to the film's trailer, which famously features Swift's haunting track My Tears Ricochet.

After months of reports that the friendship between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively was "on a break," this may very well transform it into a breakup. Sadly, the judge also ruled a protective order is in place to prevent them from leaking to the press. So no tea for now! Luckily there are always leaks