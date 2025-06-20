Jack Schlossberg, the sole grandson of President John F. Kennedy, is calling out TV producer Ryan Murphy for what he describes as a "grotesque" attempt to profit off the memory of his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr.

The sharp criticism comes after first-look photos surfaced this week from "American Love Story," an upcoming series created by Murphy.

The show will focus on the real-life relationship between JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, whose lives were cut short in a tragic plane crash in 1999.

According to People, the roles of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette in the upcoming series will be played by Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon, respectively.

On Thursday, June 19, 32-year-old Jack Schlossberg expressed his disappointment through a post on his Instagram Stories.

"For those wondering whether his family was ever consulted, or has anything to do with the new shows being made about him, the answer is no," he said. "And there's really not much we can do."

JFK Jr., the son of President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy, was just 38 when the small plane he was piloting crashed into the ocean near Martha's Vineyard.

The fatal crash in 1999 claimed the lives of JFK Jr., his wife Carolyn Bessette, and her sister Lauren, marking a heartbreaking moment in American history. The heartbreaking incident deeply shocked the nation at the time.

Jack Schlossberg rants about Ryan Murphy show about uncle JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette- Kennedy: ‘Grotesque’ https://t.co/tEZBnhRxjG pic.twitter.com/SwyobLkjRz — New York Post (@nypost) June 19, 2025

Kennedy Heir Blasts Ryan Murphy's New TV Series

Schlossberg, the son of Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, said that even though his uncle was a public figure, it doesn't feel right for Hollywood to use his life story for entertainment without the family's input.

"The right to privacy, which includes the ability to control your own name, image and likeness, doesn't survive death in the state of New York," he explained.

More than just privacy, Schlossberg expressed concern over how the series might portray his uncle's legacy.

Schlossberg urged the creators of the series to honor JFK Jr.'s values and accomplishments, and suggested they consider donating a portion of the profits as a sign of respect for his legacy, US Magazine said.

He added, "Admiration for my Uncle John is great. What I don't think is great is profiting off of it in a grotesque way."

Murphy's team has not responded to Schlossberg's remarks. However, Murphy recently told Variety that the public's obsession with Bessette remains intense and said the backlash to early photos of the show reflects the scrutiny she faced in real life.

Murphy expressed concern over how Carolyn Bessette is being portrayed, suggesting that the treatment of her character mirrors the unfairness she faced in real life.

"American Love Story" does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to air on FX as part of Murphy's anthology series, which also includes "American Horror Story" and "American Crime Story."