Hwang Dong-hyuk leaves the door open for a potential spinoff of Netflix's global hit, "Squid Game."

As the Korean show gears up for its highly anticipated third and final season, creator Hwang says the story may not end there. Speaking at the Season 3 premiere in New York City on June 18, he told PEOPLE there's "a possibility" that the brutal, dystopian world he built could expand beyond the core series.

"I cannot just tell right now when and how it's going to happen," Hwang said. "But there is a chance." Though no official plans have been announced, his comments suggest Netflix's biggest franchise could live on in some form.

Season 3, the final one, which begins on June 27, continues immediately after the failed uprising that concluded Season 2. Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), aka Player 456, is a man reeling from both betrayal and loss among his fellow contestants. The masked Front Man, played by Lee Byung-hun, has unmasked himself and seized complete control over the lethal competition.

According to Netflix's official synopsis, the story follows Gi-hun as he sinks into despair but remains determined to shut down the games for good. Meanwhile, the Front Man advances his mysterious agenda, and the remaining players must face increasingly dangerous consequences as the rounds escalate.

"The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man," the synopsis states. "Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game... the surviving players' choices will lead to graver consequences with each round."

Final Face-Off Looms

Netflix released the full Season 3 trailer during its Tudum event in May, teasing a brutal continuation of the high-stakes competition. A visibly broken Gi-hun confronts The Front Man in a chilling scene: "Why didn't you kill me? Why did you keep me alive? Why did you let me live?"

The trailer also shows the players forced into a sadistic jump rope challenge — just one of the new rounds they must endure. The season closes in on a showdown as Gi-hun is brought into the control room once again.

"Player 456, do you still have faith in people?" the Front Man asks, as the screen fades to black.