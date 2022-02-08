Jordan Peele has us more excited for this Sunday than ever before, and, no, we are not talking about the football game.

The filmmaker released a video today announcing that he will be showing a trailer for his new, upcoming film on Sunday during the Super Bowl. This compolation trailer features the brilliantly horrifying work that Peele has produced previously. All we know from the trailer is that the new film will be titled NOPE and will be released on July 22nd of this year.

Furthermore, this teaser already has us saying NOPE in the best way. It features thrilling and startling scenes from his movies such as Get Out, US, and, Candyman. The words float over the screen, "This Sunday, discover what's next from the mind of Jordan Peele." If this teaser compilation is already giving me nightmares, I am sure NOPE will be absolutely gripping.

While very little is known about NOPE regarding plot details (which we hope we will have some more of this Sunday!) the known cast is absolutely stellar. The film will feature super-star talents including Barbie Ferreira , Keke Palmer, Michael Wincott, Daniel Kaluuya , Steven Yeun, Donna Mills, Terry Notary, Jennifer Lafleur, and many others. It was, of course, directed and written by Jordan Peele.

Peele is an award-winning screenwriter and director. He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Director for his work on Get Out. He took home the Oscar for that same film in the Best Original Screenplay category. He has been nominated for several other awards as well, cementing himself as a figurehead in the horror genre. (Remember when he did comedy?)

We can't wait to see what new details we get about NOPE during the Super Bowl this Sunday. Maybe we will stick around to watch the football, too!