The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 2022 Oscars today, and along with the usual chatter of Oscar surprises and snubs, came a slew of news surrounding the many firsts and record setting of many of the nominees. Here's a round up of what they are.

"CODA" Becomes First Apple Original + Predominantly Deaf Cast to Be Nominated

Based on the French film "La Famille Bélier," "CODA" is a comedic drama about Ruby, a "child of deaf adults" or CODA, who is torn between helping interpret for her family and their fishing business and pursuing her dream in music. The film has garnered numerous award nominations at Sundance, the BAFTAs, the Critics Choice Awards, the Artios Awards, the Independent Spirit Awards, the PGA Awards and the WGA Awards.

"Drive My Car" Becomes First Japanese Film Nominated for Best Picture + Breaks Record of Number of Nominations for a Japanese Film with Four Nominations

Based on a short story by acclaimed Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami, "Drive My Car" is co-written and directed by up-and-coming director Ryusuke Hamaguchi. The film follows a stage actor and director who is coping with the sudden passing of his enigmatic playwright wife. As he's preparing for his latest production, the actor-director is chauffeured by a gruff young woman. Meditative discussions about relationships and love abound. In addition to setting records for Japanese film and filmmakers at the Oscars, "Drive My Car" has been earning accolades left and right, including at Cannes, the BAFTAs, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and the New York Film Critics Circle, among others.

Denzel Washington's 10th Best Actor Nomination Makes Him the Most Nominated Black Actor in Oscar History

With his tenth Best Actor nomination for "The Tragedy of Macbeth," Denzel Washington has officially become the most nominated Black actor in Oscar history. Based on the famous play by William Shakespeare, the film is directed by Joel Coen, and has been earning recognition for its direction, cinematography, and the performances of Washington, Frances McDormand, and Kathryn Hunter.

Ariana DeBose Becomes First Afro-Latina Actor and First Openly Queer Woman of Color to Be Nominated for an Acting Oscar

First-time Oscar nominee Ariana DeBose has made history for becoming the first Afro-Latina actor and first openly queer woman of color to be nominated for an acting Oscar. DeBose has been nominated for her playing Anita in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story." DeBose's performance as Anita has earned her a long line of awards and nominations as Best Supporting Actress, such as the Golden Globes and various Critics Awards.

Jane Campion Becomes First Woman to Be Nominated Twice for Best Director

With "The Power of the Dog," Jane Campion becomes the first woman to be nominated twice for Best Director. The previous Oscar nomination was in 1994 for "The Piano." "The Power of the Dog" has been generating a ton of buzz for leading the Oscar race with 12 Oscar nods, beating out "Dune"'s 10. Based on the Thomas Savage novel of the same name, "The Power of the Dog" follows a sadistic rancher who interferes with his brother's new wife and her son, and has been praised for the brilliance of its surprise ending.

Kenneth Branagh Becomes First Person to Be Nominated in Seven Categories

Kenneth Branagh broke records earlier today by being the first person to be nominated in seven Oscar categories with different films throughout his career. This year, Branagh was nominated for Best Original Screenplay, Best Picture, and Best Director for the semi-autobiographical "Belfast." Previously, Branagh had earned nominations for Best Director and Best Actor for "Henry V," Best Live Action Short Film for "Swan Song," Best Adapted Screenplay for "Hamlet," and Best Supporting Actor for "My Week with Marilyn." Previously, the record for a filmmaker being nominated in the most categories was jointly held by George Clooney and Walt Disney, with the two having earned Oscars in six categories.

Steven Spielberg Breaks Record with 11th Producing Nomination and 8th Directing Nomination

With "West Side Story," acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg becomes the only person in history to win 11 nominations for the producing category. He also became part of a select group of filmmakers to have earned eight-plus nominations in the Best Director category. Perhaps this shouldn't be surprising, considering Spielberg's name is pretty much synonymous with movie magic. However, this groundbreaking achievement further cements Spielberg's contributions to the film medium through his decades-long career making some of the most iconic films in history.

This year's nominations were both surprising and not. With the number of record-breaking firsts, one would expect that the Oscars are heading towards an innovative, more inclusive direction. However, the fact that we have some career and legacy-affirming nods also speaks to how the Academy continues to honor its own and the old guard. So, as we head towards the 2022 Oscars ceremony on March 27th, let's celebrate the many first step forwards, while also keeping in mind that the legacy of this year's Academy Awards will likely be one of muddled direction that won't push the needle too far into anyone's discomfort zone.

For more entertainment news and commentary, check out Enstarz! We bring you the latest on your favorite celebrities, TV shows, and films.