Gypsy Rose Blanchard received more hate than happy birthdays as she turned 33 this year. Just as she was celebrating over the weekend, crime scene photos of her mother's murder went viral.

As most people online know, Gypsy served a seven year sentence for her involvement in the killing of her mother. Since her release on December 28, 2023 she's filed for divorce, secured her own reality tv show, appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, announced a pregnancy, and amassed 10 million followers on TikTok alone.

The disturbing images of the murder scene of her mother, Claudine 'Dee Dee' Blanchard, showed her stabbed body and on a bloody bed, leaving the internet shocked and disgusted. They also led to heated debates on TikTok over Gypsy's participation in the killing.

"I'm glad they were released. people need to understand and see she wasn't all innocent. this took place over days not overnight. she is a killer." - @karebear0627

"Gypsy is both a victim and a perpetrator. She can be both a victim and guilty of a horrific crime. What happened to her doesn't justify m*rder. What she did doesn't justify her mom's abuse of her." - @fallsandleaves

Hateful comments started pouring in on Gypsy's videos and all over the platform, some coming from people who used to support her. A former fan, @janayah0, said, "I was messing with Gypsy, but after that? ... I do not like Gypsy."

Perhaps to avoid the backlash, Gypsy immediately made all but three of her TikTok videos private. However, now that things have started to cool down, she made them all public again. That too was met with hate - some think she did this only to keep getting paid by TikTok.

"I don't feel bad for her. She made her videos public again so she can still monetize. She's a master manipulator and learned from the best. She needs extreme therapy." - @ellafiasco

"She's trying to control the narrative like always." - @bthankfuleveryday

Still, that hasn't stopped TikTokers from creating their own videos and reacting to the crime scene photos.