British tennis star Andy Murray just entered retirement after playing and losing his final match, and quickly went viral on X for posting: "Never even liked tennis anyway."

Never even liked tennis anyway. — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) August 1, 2024

He and Dan Evans were defeated in an Olympic men's doubles match against Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul. Americans Fritz and Paul won 6-2 6-4, solidifying their spot in the Paris semi-finals.

Murray had previously announced this game would be his last. So, when he and his doubles partner lost, Murray reportedly burst into tears.

"I knew that moment was coming and I was ready for it," Murray said, according to The Independent. "Obviously it was emotional because it's the last time I will play a competitive match."

Without wasting any time, the athlete changed his X bio from "I play tennis" to "I played tennis."