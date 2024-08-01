Tennis Star Andy Murray Ends Career with Olympic Defeat, Immediately Posts: 'I Never Even Liked Tennis Anyway'
British tennis star Andy Murray just entered retirement after playing and losing his final match, and quickly went viral on X for posting: "Never even liked tennis anyway."
He and Dan Evans were defeated in an Olympic men's doubles match against Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul. Americans Fritz and Paul won 6-2 6-4, solidifying their spot in the Paris semi-finals.
Murray had previously announced this game would be his last. So, when he and his doubles partner lost, Murray reportedly burst into tears.
"I knew that moment was coming and I was ready for it," Murray said, according to The Independent. "Obviously it was emotional because it's the last time I will play a competitive match."
Without wasting any time, the athlete changed his X bio from "I play tennis" to "I played tennis."