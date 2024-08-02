One Olympian had back-to-back dreams come true on Friday: they won gold and said yes to a surprise marriage proposal.

Huang Ya Qiong and Zheng Siwei defeated South Korea's Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun 21-8, 21-11 in a badminton mixed doubles game, winning the gold medal for China.

As Ya Qiong left the podium, she was greeted by her boyfriend Liu Yuchen who was nervously waiting with flowers. All this seemed to take Ya Qiong by surprise, especially when Yuchen dropped to one knee and proposed to her, surrounded by countless reporters and cheering fans.

Ya Qiong accepted, Yuchen slipped the ring on, and the two hugged in a romantic Olympics moment.

"For me, the proposal is very surprising because I have been preparing for the game," Huang said through an interpreter. "Today I am an Olympic champion and I got proposed (to), so that's something I didn't expect."

Yuchen is at the Paris Olympics representing China in the men's badminton doubles.

This is not the first Olympics proposal. Just before the games began, Pablo Simonet, Argentine handball player, proposed to marry Maria Campoy, Argentine field hockey player in the Olympic Village.