The Duchess of Sussex has finally broken her silence on her mental health journey, and even believes it's a large part of healing.

Meghan Markle detailed her experience with enduring suicidal thoughts while her and her husband, Prince Harry, was launching The Parents' Network — a mission in their philanthropic journey to "provide crucial support to parents whose children have suffered from the harmful effects of social media."

The anti-bullying initiative was launched through their Archwell Foundation and was founded in 2020.

"When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey (certainly part of mine) is being able to be really open about it," she stated per 'CBS News.'

"I haven't really scraped the surface on my experience. But I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way. And I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans. And I would never want someone else to not be believed," Meghan, 43, added.

"So, if me voicing what I have overcome will save someone, or encourage someone in their life to really genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good, so everything's okay, then that's worth it. I'll take a hit for that," the American Riviera Orchard founder explained.

The former 'Suits' actress shockingly revealed she contemplated suicide back in 2021 during their royal service in an interview with 'Oprah Winfrey,' and unfortunately didn't get the mental health resources she needed.

"Look, I was really ashamed to say it at the time, and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he suffered. But, I knew that if I didn't say it, that I would do it ... and I just didn't want to be alive anymore," Meghan told Winfrey, per 'Deadline.'

The inspiration behind the wholesome project includes the Duke and Duchess' two children; Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 4, in an effort to "protect them" after witnessing what happens in the "online space."

"We know that there's a lot of work to be done there, and we're just happy to be able to be a part of change for good," she told the news outlet.