Paging Doctor Usher!

Missy Elliott, who is out on tour alongside Ciara and Busta Rhymes, received some help from a famous friend backstage at one of her concerts.

Following her three show performance weekend in Atlanta, Georgia, Elliott, 53, went on Twitter expressing her gratitude to Usher who helped her preshow.

"Big up my fam @Usher who came to not just one of my shows but TWO & hopefully 3. What ppl don't know is I suffer migraines and I performed yesterday in ATL with the WORST migraine nauseated & all & he came back stage & did pressure points on my hands," she shared.

She added, "Yes he do it all."

Usher, 45, is gearing up for his own headlining tour titled "Past Present Future." The tour is set to begin on August 14th in Atlanta, his hometown, and concluding in May 2025 in London.

The tour is largely springboarding off of his newest album 'Coming Home,' which was released around his tour announcement. The singer spoke with 'REVOLT' about his ninth studio album last August.

Usher said that the project "ain't even about music. It's about life for men. There's a truth in it because I think women will listen to it and be like, 'I feel that way, too.' "

His mission was for the album to be "speaking specifically to men or for men, though. I'm trying to make it clear that you've got to go through these things, and there's nothing that we can do about it. Unfortunately, it's the reality of what it is to be one. And we keep going through the same thing, we're battling the same thing."

"Even if we're happy, we're battling the same issues, whether you choose to share it or not," he continued. "We cope and deal with the same emotional stuff, we just don't necessarily always have an outlet."