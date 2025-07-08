Katie Holmes quietly sparked social media speculation this weekend when she briefly "liked" — and then unliked — an Instagram post confirming Tom Cruise's rumored romance with actress Ana de Armas.

The post, shared by a tabloid and dated recently, included the caption "Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas love affair confirmed," which Holmes reacted to before quickly reversing course.

And the actor's short stint at the post was enough to set the rumor mill on fire as it ponders her thoughts on her high-profile ex-husband's new relationship.

Holmes, known for keeping her private life out of the spotlight, has remained largely silent regarding Cruise's latest alleged romance.

But fans took note when she interacted with the post, prompting reactions like, "Did anyone else notice Katie Holmes liked this?" before the like mysteriously disappeared.

While Holmes hasn't addressed the action directly, her subtle move sent fans into a frenzy on platforms like X and Instagram, where some interpreted it as a playful nudge or a quiet statement in an increasingly public love triangle.

High-profile figures such as Jamie Foxx, another former small-screen suitor of Holmes, have also steered well clear of public commentary.

Meanwhile, Cruise's reported relationship with de Armas—marked by multiple public outings in London and other cities—has been detailed by outlets, suggesting that de Armas feels "safe" and protected in the relationship.

Tom Cruise and Holmes were married from 2006 to 2012 and share a daughter, Suri. Their divorce followed Holmes's public decision to separate amid reported pressures linked to Scientology and media scrutiny.

Though neither Holmes nor Cruise has commented directly on his rumored romance with de Armas, Holmes's brief digital interaction has sent fans and gossip sites abuzz.

Whether it signifies lingering feelings, friendly support, or simply an accidental tap, the meaning remains open to speculation.