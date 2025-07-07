Justin Bieber is once again sparking concern among fans after sharing a series of cryptic Instagram posts — one day after posting photos of what appeared to be a marijuana session with friends.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old singer posted five images to Instagram, including four extreme close-ups of his face with visible sweat beads and a towel draped over his head.

He captioned the post simply, "Detoxxxxxxxxxxx."

The final image in the series showed a European highway scene with a Honda CR-V and a speed limit sign indicating 100 kilometers per hour.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to express worry about the pop star's health and mental state.

One user, @momofdogz, wrote: "Dear Justin, as a Canadian mama please do not go down the Brittney Spears road. You are a smart, talented, loving young man and you are being steered down the wrong path by people who do not care about you."

"Come home for a while, come back to Canada. Go rent a cottage in lake country with your wife, son and family that care for you while you focus on your mental health and physical health," the user added. "You are a good kid who deserves better than you are allowing yourself."

Bieber's latest post comes just 24 hours after he shared a separate series of images that included a table covered in marijuana packages and a bong, as well as photos of himself smoking with friends.

The back-to-back posts have fueled speculation over the singer's well-being and prompted discussions about his recent behavior online.

Another fan, @i_amkc_wilbournsnapp, commented: "I pray for you often... I am not even familiar with your music, but you pop into my spirit a lot and so I pray." User @starrtender408 added: "We miss you, Justin. Come back to us. You're so strong, you got this. Do not lose hope in yourself, cuz we're not."

The term "detox" commonly refers to abstaining from toxic substances, often as part of a physical or wellness cleanse. However, Bieber did not specify what he was detoxing from.

Sources close to the couple told Us Weekly that Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, have been facing tension in recent weeks.

"Justin's been a hard person to deal with recently because of what he's going through," one source said. "It's been really hard on her."

The insider added that while the pair have experienced "more ups and downs than usual," they are not considering divorce.

"They believe they are soulmates and meant for each other," the source said. "They'll do anything to make it work."

Hailey Bieber recently sold her skincare brand, Rhode, to E.L.F. Beauty for $1 billion and remains with the company as its chief creative officer and strategic advisor.