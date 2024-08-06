Olympic gymnast Carlos Yulo of the Philippines is getting millions of dollars' worth of rewards and incentives after bagging two gold medals at the Paris Olympics 2024.

At just 24, Yulo made history twice at the 2024 Paris Olympics over the weekend.

He became the first male Olympic gold medalist of the Philippines when he won the top prize during the floor final on Saturday.

The following day, Yulo became his country's first-ever two-time Olympic champion when he won gold again during the vault final.

He is also just the second Filipino athlete in the nation's history to win gold at the Olympics.

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz took home the Philippines' first-ever gold when she won the women's 55-kg event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Yulo's two Olympic gold medals have earned him over a half a million dollars in cash prizes, houses, free food for life and many more rewards from the government, businesses and supporters in the Philippines.

Here's a list of Yulo's incentives and rewards following his 2024 Paris Olympics wins.

Cash

As of Monday, Yulo is set to receive a total of 32 million pesos ($553,000) in cash incentives, local news outlet Inquirer reported.

In accordance with Republic Act 10699 or National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act, the Philippine Sports Commission will give Yulo 20 million pesos ($345,000) in cash -- 10 million pesos ($173,000) for each gold medal.

The nation's House of Representatives also doubled his cash incentive to 6 million pesos ($104,000).

The remaining 6 million pesos will come from property developer Megaworld, Bounty Fresh Group Holdings and Chooks-to-Go.

Houses

Yulo is guaranteed not just one but two new homes following his achievements.

After the gymnast won his second gold medal, Megaworld said it will reward Yulo with a three-bedroom unit worth 33 million pesos ($570,000) in a premier residential area. The home will come with appliances, furniture, fixtures, two balconies and a parking slot.

The company earlier stated that it will give Filipino gold medalists a two-bedroom condominium unit worth ($415,000).

Yulo will also get a house and lot from the Philippine Olympic Committee.

Businesses

Aside from getting cash, Yulo now has a way to continue making more money outside of sports as he has been gifted two franchises: Don Macchiatos and Don Lemon Philippines.

Food and Meals

Several companies and restaurants have pledged to give Yulo free food or meals for life.

Vikings said Yulo can eat for free at any of its buffet locations for life. The gymnast can also get lifetime free ramen from Ramen Bar.

Other restaurants that are giving Yulo lifetime free meals include Mang Inasal, Tipsy Pig, JT's Manukan, BOK Korean Fried Chicken, Hagame Sushi and Bacsilog.

Yulo was also rewarded with a lifetime supply of cookies courtesy of Cookies By The Bucket.

Other Freebies

Yulo will also get a lifetime of free engineering design from Nexa Engineering and lifetime of free colonoscopies and gastroenterology consultations from Dr. Virgin Lo after he turns 45.

According to E! News, the University of Mindanao has offered Yulo free education credits, while Apollo Home Depot promised 100,000 pesos' ($1,730) worth of free furniture.

SM Retail, both department stores and supermarkets, also pledged 1 million pesos' ($17,277) worth of products, consumable within one year, Philstar reported.

The City of Manila will give Yulo a hero's welcome, while the Philippine Sports Commission will provide him with an Olympic gold medal of valor when he returns home from the 2024 Paris Olympics.