Donald Trump's son Eric Trump wants "spoiled apples" Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to go back to the U.K.

Months after the former president hinted that Prince Harry may face deportation if he's reelected, Eric, 40, slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a new interview and said he would "happily" kick them out of the U.S. if given the chance.

"You can happily have those two [Meghan and Harry] back," Eric told GB News during a trip to the Trump International Golf Links in Scotland Sunday. "We'll happily send them back from America."

"You can have them back over here, but I'm not sure if you want them anymore," he jokingly added. "We might not want them anymore, it feels like they're on an island of their own."

Eric seemingly took jabs at Markle and Prince Harry over their decision to quit their royal roles and open up about their time with the royal family in interviews.

"You can always have bad actors in everything. You can have spoiled apples in every orchard," he added.

The businessman went on to praise Britain's royal institution as "sacred" and "beautiful."

Eric claimed that it is "admired by many Americans" and should therefore be "protected."

Eric also told the outlet that he and his father "had so much respect" for the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in 2022, and that his late mother Ivana Trump had been friends with some royals, including Princess Diana.

"My mom knew so many of them for years and had a great relationship with Diana," he claimed.

Prince Harry and Markle settled in Montecito, California, in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties.

Earlier this year, it emerged that the Duke of Sussex has formally listed the U.S. as his primary residence.

However, his immigration status is currently at the center of a legal battle due to his admission of past drug use in his 2023 memoir "Spare."

Drug use can be grounds for a visa application to be rejected, so conservative think tank Heritage Foundation is currently seeking access to Prince Harry's visa records to determine if he disclosed this information before he entered the U.S. in 2020.

The Department of Homeland Security, however, has denied its request, arguing that a book isn't equal to "sworn testimony or proof."

Back in March, former President Trump told GB News host Nigel Farage that he wouldn't give Prince Harry "special privileges" if he is found to have omitted his past drug use from his visa application.

The GOP presidential candidate said he'll "take appropriate action" if Prince Harry is discovered to have "lied" on his forms.

When asked if this meant deportation, Trump responded, "Oh, I don't know. You'll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago."