Wicked Featuring 21 Savage
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: Drake performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

Drake unexpectedly released 3 new songs and tons of B-roll on a new website called '100 Gigs for Your Headtop.'

A collection of videos documenting the song's creation shows Drake smoking hookah in the studio, listening to the track, providing commentary, and enjoying the creative journey.

Among the videos, the Toronto native shared how he wanted previous collaborator Future to be featured on his song "Hotline Bling" (2016).

In one clip, he says, "It's melody but it's a vibe."

Future
Future performs on stage during the Jeddah World music Festival on July 18, 2019, at the King Abdullah Sports City in the coastal city of Jeddah. AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

"When I was writing it, I envisioned it as a Shy Glizzy song...," Drake, born Aubrey Drake Graham, said. "That's why I asked if we should put Future on this s**t."

He added, "Me and Future on this shit..." before someone else in the studio responds, "you gotta wait."

In another clip, Drake, 37, talked about the origin of the song's title and how it was inspired by a booty call.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

"We used to be in bed together. We just finished f*****g and her phone would be blowing up, so I saved her name in my phone as 'Hotline Bling,' " Drake explained. "That's always been her name in my phone. Hotline Bling is a sick name, it should be my artist name."

In the video, he joked, "If I was a dancehall artist, I would be Hotline Bling."

