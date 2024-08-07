Drake unexpectedly released 3 new songs and tons of B-roll on a new website called '100 Gigs for Your Headtop.'

A collection of videos documenting the song's creation shows Drake smoking hookah in the studio, listening to the track, providing commentary, and enjoying the creative journey.

Among the videos, the Toronto native shared how he wanted previous collaborator Future to be featured on his song "Hotline Bling" (2016).

In one clip, he says, "It's melody but it's a vibe."

"When I was writing it, I envisioned it as a Shy Glizzy song...," Drake, born Aubrey Drake Graham, said. "That's why I asked if we should put Future on this s**t."

He added, "Me and Future on this shit..." before someone else in the studio responds, "you gotta wait."

In another clip, Drake, 37, talked about the origin of the song's title and how it was inspired by a booty call.

"We used to be in bed together. We just finished f*****g and her phone would be blowing up, so I saved her name in my phone as 'Hotline Bling,' " Drake explained. "That's always been her name in my phone. Hotline Bling is a sick name, it should be my artist name."

In the video, he joked, "If I was a dancehall artist, I would be Hotline Bling."