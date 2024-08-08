It's about to be a very different world!

The spin-off series from 'The Cosby Show,' 'A Different World,' is coming back — in a different way.

Three decades later, the sequel series will premiere on Netflix, according to 'Deadline,' who was the first to break the news.

In the fifth season of 'A Different World' in an episode titled "When One Door Closes," characters Whitley Gilbert (Jasmine Guy) and Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) discovered that they are pregnant. After Dwayne is offered a job in Japan, the two go to raise their family there.

The daughter born of this union is set to be the star of the next show. Audiences will see a return to Hillman College, a fictional historically black college in Virginia, as the couple's oldest daughter navigate the twists and turns of college life.

The sequel has been in discussion and development for sometime. However, regarding the conviction and legal issues surrounding Bill Cosby, the series had been put on hold. Cosby, 87, the creator of the original 'A Different World,' was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand in 2018.

While Cosby does not have a hand in the sequel, much of the original cast of 'A Different World' will reportedly reprise their roles. Casting has not yet been announced for the Felicia Prince executive produced series.

Although the series will be set in a more modern life, it will stylistically remain similar to the original spin-off with the classic single-cam, sitcom set up.

'A Different World' aired for six seasons on NBC from September 1987 to July 1993. The series originally centered on Denise Huxtable, played by Lisa Bonet, and her Hillman College friends. It was inspired by student life at HBCUs.

After Bonet exited the series in the first season, the remainder of the series primarily focused on Southern belle Whitley Gilbert-Wayne and math whiz Dwayne Cleophus Wayne, the only characters to have appeared in all 144 episodes.