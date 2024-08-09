Celebrating victory, Stephen Curry led the charge in Serbia's defeat to advance to the highly-anticipated Olympic championship game against France.

Curry's basketball performance stunned viewers, exploding for 36 points — the second most by a U.S. men's player at the Olympics of all time — and nine 3-pointers, resulting in a 17-point comeback for the United States Olympic team. Head coach Steve Kerr drew up the game's opening play for Curry, 36, who took it to the hoop for the first two points scored.

Serbia was no pushover — remaining over ten points in the lead throughout the second and third quarters. Team USA came back to tie the score at 84 points with just three minutes on the clock in the fourth quarter.

Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant joined forces, charging toward their 95-point victory.

Overall, Curry led the charge in getting the United States in the lead with his ninth triple of the game, which makes a record for the most 3-pointers made in a game by any player in this year's tournament.

Another U.S. favorite, Nikola Jokic — a Serbian basketball player who's also the center for the NBA's Denver Nuggets — played for 38 minutes and finished with 17 points, 11 assists, and 5 rebounds.

LeBron James, 39, finished with a triple-double, maneuvering seamlessly between setting up his teammates and breaking the Serbian's difference.

Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns' power forward, scored nine points in the game with 3 rebounds, aiding the team's massive comeback with clutch shots and defense. Overall, the team rallied from 17 points down to to pull a thrilling 95-91 victory over Serbia Thursday.

Now America's three favorite players have their eyes set on the final countdown.

The United States men's basketball team is set to take on France in the men's basketball finals Saturday, as the two teams have a showdown for the 2024 Summer Olympics gold medal game.

The Olympic men's basketball final is set to kickoff Saturday at Accor Arena in Paris, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch the bout on NBC and Peacock.