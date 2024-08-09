British zoologist and crocodile expert Adam Britton has been sentenced to over a decade in prison after pleading guilty to bestiality and animal cruelty.

Britton, who grew up in Britain and moved to Australia approximately twenty years ago, had a specific interest in crocodiles. Britton worked with David Attenborough for a 'BBC' docuseries, per 'NBC News.'

RELATED: BBC Unveils 2024 'Celebrity Race Across The World' Line-Up

Britton, who also worked with 'National Geographic,' was arrested in 2022.

By September of 2023, he plead guilty for bestiality and animal cruelty; specifically for sexually abusing, torturing, and killing several dogs. Now, according to 'NBC News,' Britton has been sentenced to over ten years in prison in Australia for his heinous crimes.

Court documents stated that Britton had taken the animals and, "tortured and sexually exploited for his own sadistic pleasure." It is approximate that the zoologist began committing these crimes in 2014. He was not caught until 2022.

He reportedly recorded his acts and posted them to social media himself. In the videos, the zoologist could be seen torturing dogs until they died. Britton put the videos online under different names in a small effort to mask his identity.

Britton's lawyer shared a letter with the criminal's guilty plea to the court.

"I deeply regret the pain and trauma that I caused to innocent animals. I now acknowledge that I've been fighting a rare paraphilia disorder for much of my life, and that shame and fear prevented me from seeking the proper help I needed," he said.

RELATED: Nat Geo Show Could Be A New Disney World Theme Park Ride: 'Conversations Happening Right Now'

On top of his abuses towards animals, he was also convicted of possession of child abuse material — which he also plead guilty to.