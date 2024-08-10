Former 'NCIS' actor Gabriel Olds has been accused of sexual assault.

On Wednesday, Olds was arrested on seven felony assault charges.

According to 'ABC News,' it is suggested that he assaulted three women that he dated between 2013 and 2023 in Los Angeles. Olds faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.

The three counts of rape on which he was charged were all felony sexual assault charges, including one count of sodomy by use of force. The 52-year-old faces one count of rape of an unconscious or asleep person and one count of assault with intent to commit a felony. Outside of the three counts of felony sexual assault, he also faces one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiance, boyfriend, girlfriend, or child's parent.

The Los Angeles Police Department says the New York native used his fame, influence, and Ivy League education to lure his victims whom he met on dating apps, per 'Fox News.'

The Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón spoke on the alleged assaults and the trauma that those who have come forward had to undergo. "The pain and suffering these victims have endured is beyond words and no one should ever experience such a betrayal of trust," Gascón said. "Consent is never optional."

Brent Hopkins, an LAPD detective on the case, said that "We heard the same story again and again. Mr. Olds started off charming, but then used brutal violence to carry out these rapes. Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up."

He added: "Now that he's off the streets, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard."

While three women have come forward with felony sexual assault allegations and two have come forward with lesser allegations, authorities believe that there could be many more who have suffered from Olds's alleged pursuits and violence. This is due to the traveling nature of his job as an actor and screenwriter.

Olds has also appeared on 'Criminal Minds,' and'Law & Order,' plus others.

Olds, a Los Angeles resident, is being held on $3.5 million bail.