It was recently reported that veteran actor Vachik Mangassarian from multiple TV series passed away at the age of 78.

His death was confirmed by his manager Valeria McCaffrey of McCaffrey Talent Management. She also revealed he died in Burbank due to COVID-19 related complications, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

During his entire career, he was able to establish himself as an actor for portraying multiple roles in the industry. Mangassarian appeared in the TV series "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "NCIS," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," and portrayed Qasim Zaghlul in "The Asset" episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

As per his IMDb, he also appeared in the 1982 drama series "Remington Steele."

Mangassarian's Early Days

Vachik Mangassarian was born in Iran of Armenian descent. According to the same said source, he emigrated to the United States at the age of 23 and started to work as a waiter in Los Angeles before becoming a Hollywood star.

Apparently, the actor also used to do theater work in his early days while also earning credits in his earlier roles in Iranian movies before starring in his first American big screen debut with "The South's Shark" in 1978.

In another film, he also played the role of a father in the 2008 film "The Stoning of Soraya M." The film was starred by Jim Caviezel and portrayed the stoning of an Iranian woman.

Four years later, Mangassarian also appeared in the movie "Lost and Found in Armenia," which starred Angela Sharafyan and Jamie Kennedy. The movie showed off a big landmark collaboration between Armenian and American actors all in one film.

In his most recent participation in the entertainment industry, he had just completed a supporting role in Paul Weitz's new film "Moving On," which had lead stars, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.

Apart from becoming an actor in his entire life, Mangassarian also anchored his own radio and TV show named "The Armenian National Networks" as a way to support the Armenian community.

His established show went on for ten years as his guests joined him to discuss about politics, film, and art.

As per the source, Mangassarian is survived by his sisters, Linda Lalaian and Elda Hacopian.

May his soul rest in peace.



