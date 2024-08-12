Justin and Hailey Bieber will soon welcome their first child together, and fans are already sharing their predictions on the baby's name and gender.

Hailey, 27, and Justin, 30, have kept mum on their baby's name and gender since announcing in May that they are expecting their first child together.

However, one fan on TikTok has speculated that the Biebers are having a baby girl and that they plan to name her Plum Bieber based on alleged clues she spotted on social media.

In a video shared Friday, TikToker Cia Pia suggested that Hailey may have gotten pregnant in November or early December 2023 and learned about it before the New Year.

A rep for the Rhode founder confirmed in May that Hailey was just over six months pregnant at the time.

The fan then claimed that an Instagram account for "@plumbieber" was created in December last year "right around the time that Hailey would have found out she's pregnant."

Cia Pia suggested that Hailey and Justin quickly chose the name Plum for their future child and secured the Instagram account handle @plumbieber long before making the pregnancy public.

"You know how celebrities are about their children's Instagram handles," the TikTok user explained of her theory.

Cia Pia also claimed that Hailey may have shared another clue to her child's name when she shared a photo of a plum in July.

The picture the TikToker was referring to was part of a carousel of "summer" photos the model shared on Instagram on July 11.

Other photos in the set included selfies of Hailey showing off her baby bump and what appeared to be a picture of her as a baby.

"I also commented Plum Bieber just to let everyone know I knew the name, but it has since been deleted," Cia Pia said.

The fan claimed that it was "really strange" that Hailey allegedly deleted her comment, suggesting that she may have correctly guessed the name but the model didn't want people to know yet.

Cia Pia also claimed that there might be a "small chance" that Hailey and Justin would name their first child Berry Bieber.

The Biebers have not addressed these speculations, but this did not stop social media users from making fun of the name,

"What kind of name is Plum?!" one TikTok user commented on the fan's video.

"The plum with b is giving plumber," another joked.

A third comment read: "PLUM? BERRY? Excuse me, why are we naming kids fruit names[?]"

Some said they believe Cia Pia's theory about the name might be correct but noted that Hailey and Justin may not choose it in the end because someone has already predicted it.

"She probably wanted to secure the username right away -- which is crazy to be such an early thought. People have to pay big money to take over existing usernames. Great catch!" one person wrote.

Another suggested, "I think you're right... but now [Hailey] might not use it honestly if she sees this."

Others gave their own predictions for the potential name of Justin and Hailey's baby.

"It's BLOSSOM BIEBER," one TikTok user claimed.

Another had a similar prediction, writing: "I'm still holding out for 'Blossom Bieber.' Plum is too close to plumber."