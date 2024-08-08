Are Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco engaged?

That's what fans are speculating after Gomez shared a new photo of her and Blanco on her Instagram Stories Thursday.

In the snap, the 32-year-old "Only Murders in the Building" star could be seen taking a mirror selfie in the bathroom wearing a glittering champagne-colored dress.

On the other hand, the 36-year-old music producer, who sported a white tank top and floral pants, was pictured with his back toward the camera as he looked at himself in the mirrors behind his girlfriend.

"A night out," Gomez wrote on the image.

The singer-actress also added pink heart emojis to the snap, but their seemingly interesting placement caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans.

The emojis covered her ring finger, causing fans to speculate that Blanco may have popped the question and Gomez may be hiding an engagement ring.

"She's [definitely] engaged [loudly crying and ring emojis," one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Is she hiding the engagement ring?? WE LOST OMG," another tweeted.

"Woke up to Selena being engaged..." a third post read.

"Selena Gomez announcing she's engaged by intentionally trying not to announce that she's engaged--" a different user suggested.

Though Gomez and Blanco haven't made any official announcements, some fans expressed support for a potential engagement between the two.

"Listen if it's true that Sel's engaged... I'm so happy for her. Looks aside, Benny Blanco adores her, treats her right, cooks for her, gifts her sweet things like bears and jewelry! Like good for them!! Hopefully, Jelena stans die off now!" one person tweeted, referring to fans of Gomez and her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber as a couple.

However, others were skeptical that Gomez was hinting that she's engaged in the post.

"I don't think Selena is engaged. [I]f she is, she wouldn't hide from us," one fan pointed out. "Girl claims her man so openly, she would've definitely posted a lot of pics from different angles by now."

However, celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi fueled the engagement rumors by posting a blind item seemingly referring to Gomez and Blanco.

"This A-list actress/semi-retired singer got engaged over the weekend to her [boyfriend] of a year recently surrounded by friends at their usual beach house [hangout]," DeuxMoi posted.

Gomez and Blanco have not publicly addressed the speculations as of this writing.

The couple was first romantically linked in December last year.

At the time, Gomez confirmed that she had been dating Blanco for six months already and described him as "the best thing that's ever happened to" her.

The pair have since posted numerous photos together on social media and made a number of joint appearances at star-studded events, including the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards in January.

In May, Blanco said on "The Howard Stern Show" that he could see his relationship with Gomez heading toward marriage.

"When I look at her ... I'm always just like, I don't know a world where it could be better than this," he gushed.

Blanco later added, "People always said this to me, when you know you meet your best friend, she truly is my best friend."