The upside-down has gotten word of Eleven's new relationship status.

Ten years after filming began on the 1980s-inspired Netflix series, 'Stranger Things' is back and filming its final season.

The fan-favorite series, which debuted on July 15, 2016, has shown the growth of the cast. One such major change is Millie Bobby Brown's relationship status. In May, the young actress got married to Jake Bongiovi.

The 'Enola Holmes' star posted a photo from the 'Stranger Things' set with her new full name, Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi, written out on a strip of tape on Sunday.

Millie and Bongiovi, the 22-year-old son of Bon Jovi, began their relationship back in June 2021 and now, three years later, they are officially man and wife.

The carousel post featured a series of behind-the-scenes shots from the iconic show. One picture featured her with goggles and her nose bleeding in classic Eleven fashion. Another snapshot captured an adorable dog.

The world has watched Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi grow up in this alternate, streaming reality. She got her start in the series when she was 10 years old.

"I'm now turning 20 years old," she said, per 'Upi.' "It feels very weird."

'Stranger Things' is carrying on for longer than anyone expected it to, including the Duffer Brothers themselves.

In February 2022, when what was meant to be the fourth and final season was soon to be released, the Duffer Brothers released a statement announcing that the journey was not quite over yet.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for 'Stranger Things.' At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," they wrote in an open letter, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter.' "It proved too large to tell in four, but – as you'll soon see for yourselves – we are now hurling toward our finale."

It is not yet confirmed when 'Stranger Things' season 5 will be released.