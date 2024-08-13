Prince Harry received a series of bad news, including an apparent major flop, ahead of a trip that his wife Meghan Markle allegedly views as the "ultimate revenge" on the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex allegedly "wanted to hide" after he was hit with the news that his appearance in the documentary "Tabloids on Trial" did not make a splash and that his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes had died, an unnamed royal source told New Idea.

The documentary, which premiered on ITV on July 25, touched on Prince Harry's ongoing legal fight against tabloids and how it affected his relationship with the royal family.

However, GB News, citing figures from ThinkBox, reported that the documentary garnered just under 1.1 million viewers and did not make the list of the top 30 most-watched programs on the network that week.

The royal insider suggested this showed that "the public appetite for his complaints is waning."

Along with the documentary's failure, the death of Fellowes, who was the husband of Princess Diana's elder sister Lady Jane Spencer, at 82 also contributed to Prince Harry's "week from hell."

"He just had the week from hell. From the failure of his latest TV interview cutting through, to some personal family losses, it's no wonder Harry wanted to hide," the source claimed.

According to the insider, Prince Harry may have also been affected by the news that his ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas' sister Pandora died of cancer around the same time as his uncle's passing.

The two deaths "will have hit Harry hard," the source claimed.

The Duke of Sussex received more bad news this week as People reported that his chief of staff Josh Kettler has left his role after three months and that Prince Harry won't be able to attend Fellowes' funeral.

However, he and Markle also have something to look forward to as they will soon visit Colombia in what is set to be their second official international tour this year.

Just months after their three-day trip to Nigeria, the Sussexes accepted an invitation from the Colombian government to visit the country. Prince Harry and Markle are expected to visit the cities of Bogotá, Cartagena, and Cali during the upcoming tour.

An unnamed source told OK! that Markle allegedly sees the Colombia tour as "her chance to prove to the world what a big star she is and how much the royal family misses her."

"She knows how much she can turn it on and doing events like this was the one thing about royal life that appealed to her. She was furious when that was taken away because she knows she's such an asset," the insider claimed.

They went on to claim that Markle and Prince Harry felt "rejected" and hurt when they were allegedly told they could not "represent" the royal family on tours.

"When they left, they asked that they could still represent the family on tours but were told no," the source added, "so she feels it's the ultimate revenge as they were both so upset when they were rejected."