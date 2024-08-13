Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chief of staff has resigned.

Josh Kettler was assigned to the royal couple as their chief of staff. However, according to the 'Daily Mail,' Kettler has resigned from the position after 3 months. Kettler accompanied the pair during their tour of Nigeria and their trip to the Invictus Games.

The rate at which the couple has been made to seek new hires is becoming rather alarming to fans.

Since Harry, 39 and Meghan's wedding in 2018, it has been calculated that eighteen different members of the couple's staff have resigned. A former employee shared with the news outlet that, "What may be most telling is that the entire time I worked there, I don't think I heard a single current or former employee on their staff say they would take the job again if given the chance."

Reporter Andrew Levy pointed out that several high-powered officials from Archewell Productions, Meghan and Harry's company, have also left their positions. This includes Bennett Levine, Fara Taylor, Ben Browning, Rebecca Sananes, Mandana Dayani, and Taya Holness.

The former staff members reportedly come from prestigious backgrounds and is experienced in this type of work. A source shared that, of the staff, "Many of them are people who had previously excelled working for demanding bosses in high-performance companies and environments."

Josh Kettler resigned from his post just before the Sussexes were getting ready to set out on their "quasi-royal tour" of Columbia. This tour is set to begin on Thursday.

According to Francia Marquez, the Columbian Vice President, Meghan, 43, and Harry will "have the exceptional opportunity to engage with elders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians... and illuminate Colombia's role as a beacon of culture and innovation."