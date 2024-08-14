Shanon Biles is reaching out to her well-known daughter seeking reconciliation.

In a recent interview with the 'Daily Mail,' Shanon Biles, the biological mother of Simone Biles, opened up about their strained relationship and expressed her desire to rebuild their connection.

Due to Shanon's battle with drug addiction, all four of her children spent much of their childhood in foster care. Eventually, Simone Biles and her younger sister were adopted by their maternal grandfather and his second wife, while her older siblings were taken in by the sister of their grandfather.

"It was hard to give up my kids, but I had to do what I had to do," Sharon, 52, said. "I wasn't able to care for them. I was still using and [my father] didn't want me coming in and out of their lives when I wasn't right."

"What I hear about Simone I hear through my dad. I speak to my dad all the time," she continued. "We're good now. It was just his birthday, and I called to wish him happy birthday."

Shanon has reportedly been forced to observe significant milestones in Simone Biles' life from afar, such as her marriage to NFL player Jonathan Owens and her recent triumphs at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

"I would like to make amends with Simone personally – I'm just waiting for her and [her younger sister] Adria. I speak to Adria more than I speak to Simone. I would just ask her to forgive me. Can we move forward? Don't judge me on my past," she said. "Let's move forward."

She added how she's "waiting for the opportunity but I'm waiting on her to be able to come to me. Let's sit down. I just have to be patient."

Near the conclusion of the interview, Shanon mentioned that Simone's biological father is also eager to reestablish contact. Shanon noted that while she does have Simone's phone number, she hasn't reached out, believing that out of respect and considering their past, it should be Simone who makes the first move.