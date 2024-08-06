Olympians cry too!

After competing in her final event at the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles, found herself "bawling."

During an appearance on the 'Today' show in Paris, Biles shared that once the competition had come to an end, she felt very emotional. Her interview was one day after her competition in the women's individual floor routine final.

"Yesterday when we got back to the village, I looked at Jordan [Chiles] and started bawling my eyes out," the Columbus, Ohio, native recalled. "She was like, 'I knew it was going to happen, I just didn't know when.' I was just so full of emotions and I finally released all of that."

Biles, 27, clarified her tears were not tears of sadness. "I was so proud, happy, and bittersweet that the journey is over. It's so crazy, it happened so quick," she said. "My third Olympics."

She also detailed whether the Paris Olympics would be her last.

"You know, you never say never. The next Olympics is on home turf so you just never know," she said. "I'm just going to relax and see where life takes me."

The next summer Olympic games are set to take place in Los Angeles in 2028.

Biles won 4 total medals in Paris; 3 gold and 1 silver, a vast difference from the Olympic games in Tokyo when she withdrew from the competition to take care of her mental health. Many accused her of being a quitter.

Per 'Harper's Bazaar,' the star posted to her Instagram Story at the time, "For anyone saying I quit. I didn't quit, my mind & body are simply not in sync as you can see here." She also cited "the twisties" — an occurrence where gymnasts are disoriented within their own body.

On Friday, Biles posted a picture to her Instagram of her meditating prior to her floor-routine finals.

She captioned the image: "Mental health matters."