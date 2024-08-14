Young Buck has finally prepared a stack of cash to repay a massive debt to his former friend 50 Cent.

Documents obtained by 'XXL' Tuesday show the 'Shorty Wanna Ride' rapper filed for bankruptcy at the court of Tennessee, showing he reportedly sold off many of his most valuable assets before he was able to raise $1 million.

Now, Buck — real name David Darnell Brown — will repay his former label boss 50 Cent back for a $250,000 loan given to him back in 2020.

50 Cent gave his former G-Unit bandmate the loan when he hit a financial rough patch in 2019 and served jail time.

According to the media outlet, he's also in gear to repay a $190,000 IRS lien, in addition to child support debts.

Known for his public banter, 50 Cent took to social media to make an announcement regarding his money bags. The 49-year-old hopped on Instagram to remind Nashville native about the money, claiming that he's going to need his money lickity split.

"I don't know why they make me go through this part, but I'm a need that money by Monday [shoulder shrug emoji]," the Starz producer penned in a post Tuesday. 50 Cent, legal name Curtis James Jackson III, also tagged his alcohol brand Branson Cognac and champagne brand Le Chemin du Roi.

"Eventually the IRS will owe 50 Cent money," one fan comedically responded in the comments. "I've never made a deal with 50 but even I think I owe him money," a second joked. "Never go all out for somebody or you'll end up just like Young Buck," a third stated.

50 and Buck have been at odds for some years stemming back to Buck, 44, being forced out the rap clique back in 2008 — allegedly due to his problematic behavior. In a sit down interview with DJ Vlad, Buck explained that the 'Get Rich Or Die Trying' rapper booted him after he went on record saying he's never received a royalty check.

"From there, 50 didn't feel like the effort was good enough," Buck said, per 'Revolt.' So probably a couple of days [after] Sha [Money] was trying to help clear the situation up, 50 goes again on HOT 97, one of the biggest platforms in the world... and immediately says, 'Buck's kicked out of G-Unit.'" Sources say Buck has long blamed the rap boss for his financial troubles, allegedly blaming 50 for forcing him into bankruptcy.

Young Buck started in the rap game back in 1997, when he signed with Birdman on Cash Money Records. He later helped established the hip-hop collective UTP alongside Juvenile and Soulja Slim in 2002, before signing with G-Unit in 2003.

The rapper has three children; Jayla Brown, David Brown Jr., and Jada Brown.