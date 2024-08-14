Kevin Hart admitted that he wasn't in his right mind when he cheated on his wife back in 2017.

According to 'The Jasmine Brand,' the comedian confessed he didn't use his best judgment the ill-fated night he was unfaithful while his wife, Eniko Hart, was pregnant. The 'Laugh at My Pain' star recalled being pressured to do drugs beforehand.

The millionaire comic was caught up years ago when footage leaked of him engaged in sexual activity with another woman, named Monita Sabbag — which turned into what 'PEOPLE' reported as an extortion scandal.

The unnamed person or person[s] who leaked the video then turned around and tried to extort Hart for a whopping $5 million. It was later reported that his former friend, Jonathan "J.T." Jackson, was allegedly behind the plot.

Jackson was charged with attempted extortion, attempted concealing and selling stolen property, and unauthorized use of personal ID and identity theft. Hart revealed in 2021 that those charges were later dropped.

On August 6, new details emerged regarding that scandal. The 'Ride Along' actor told district attorney investigator Robin Letourneau that an unnamed friend had allegedly convinced him to take molly, which he had initially declined.

"No, I don't really f**k with drugs like that," he said, per 'The Daily Mail.'

"'F**k it', I said — and I put it in my drink. I had some water there. It was watered down. Because it's in my drink, I'm fine. I'm fine with drinking. The night is good," Hart said regarding the use of MDMA (also referred to as ecstasy or molly) that night, per the news outlet.

Ecstasy/MDMA, also called molly, "acts as both a stimulant and hallucinogen, producing an energizing effect, distortions in time and perception, and enhanced enjoyment of tactile experiences," the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) defined. The drug is used to "reduce inhibitions" and to promote "euphoria, feelings of closeness, empathy, and sexuality."

The Philadelphia native claimed he met Sabbag late one night when they crossed paths. That night, Sabbag and a woman identified as Morgan, went up to his hotel room where he and Sabbag eventually went to sleep, and Morgan left. Hart, 45, claimed Sabbag made an effort to position them "closer" to a hidden camera which would later become the sex tape used against him.

Sabbag's high-profile attorney on the case, Lisa Bloom, claimed that her client was a "crime victim." The two alleged Sabbag had no intention of asking Hart for money, and denied any participation in the plot to extort the actor.

Kevin and Eniko Hart have been married since 2016 and currently share two children together; Kenzo Cash, 6, and Kaori Mai, 3.