Meek Mill is trending on X after posting several political comments about former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, along with three questions he'd like to ask Harris.

Meek Mill said he wants to know more about Harris' time as a prosecutor.

"I wanna ask Kamala Harris questions about her past as a [DA], even if she had to be tough.... All I hear is rumors of her," Meek wrote referring to Harris's time as the California District Attorney. "I would ask her 3 questions about black and brown men going to prison and her views and try to help her understand from a survival standpoint point she may have never had to encounter!"

Things really got moving on X when one of Meek's followers suggested in a comment that Trump would agree to a sit-down.

Meek replied to the comment: "I think he would too on my platform lol politics are scary tho he just got shot few weeks ago .... I've been tryna heal up from that gun stuff I got ptsd!"

Previously, Meek replied to a user who noticed he wasn't endorsing Trump and said he actually wasn't endorsing anyone.

"I'm not endorsing anybody," Meek wrote. "I know nothing about politics ...he was owning building I was living in north Philly in poverty getting shot at seeing death going to jail for environmental shit ... all I see on phones and tvs is trump , it's like tf is this guy."