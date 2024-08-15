Sexyy Red reflected on how she overcame postpartum depression during the creation of her hit song "Get It Sexyy."

"The night get it sexyy was made I was goin thru a lot, just had my baby, felt depressed and was goin thru postpartum," Sexyy Red wrote on Twitter, now known as X, on Wednesday for a "story time."

She added how her "team in Miami would leave me in the studio to write songs & I would just b in there crying thinkin about life... I finally said send me back to St. Louis so I can b around the ones I love and get back to me!"

"Boom I'm in St. Louis I invite all my sisters and friends to my studio session we had blunts, bottles, food allet and I came out wit GET IT SEXYY GET IT SEXYY it really was ah confidence booster for me, we was so turnt all my sadness was gone I love my family period," she continued.

"Get It Sexyy" achieved significant commercial success, debuting at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100. This made it Sexyy Red's, real name Janae Nierah Wherry, second highest-charting song after "Rich Baby Daddy" and her first solo entry into the top 40. The song later climbed to No. 20 on the chart.

Additionally, it reached No. 73 on the Global 200 chart and No. 82 on the Canadian Hot 100 chart. It was also certified gold by Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

In other Sexyy Red news, the 26-year-old addressed rumors that her tour was cancelled.

The "SkeeYee" rapper refuted a post on X (formerly Twitter) that claimed her upcoming tour was on the brink of cancellation due to low ticket sales, with reportedly only 37.11% of the 85,217 tickets sold.

"My fans are buying tickets we're doing just fine we not canceling no tour, dis canceling s**t all cap [blue cap emoji]," she responded in a repost.

The St. Louis native's debut headlining tour will stop in 26 cities starting on August 22.

She will be joined by Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, and Blakeiana.