Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump's son Barron Trump has been accused of killing animals, slapping his nanny and exhibiting other disturbing behavior when he was a child in new viral posts on social media.

The controversy began Tuesday when an alleged former nanny responded to a post on X, formerly Twitter, about the former president enlisting his now-18-year-old son's help in his campaign.

"Hahaha, I literally saw Barron slap the f**k out of his nanny in Central Park after school," a man who uses the handle @WonderKing82 and goes by "Mr. Weeks" alleged in a tweet, which has since been viewed over 19 million times.

Mr. Weeks claimed to have met and been around Barron when he was a child while allegedly working as a nanny for the family of one of the now-18-year-old's grade school classmates in New York City.

To prove their connection, Mr. Weeks, who describes himself as a "behavioral specialist," shared several photos allegedly showing him with a young Barron, the kids he was caring for at the time and several of their friends.

And for the people who want to act like I don't know that young man.... pic.twitter.com/FE52Q75BqJ — 👑 Mr. Weeks 👑 (@WonderKing82) August 14, 2024

"My [client's] kids attended the same school and grade, through parties, and play dates and field trips.... I worked with the family for 10 years so he's been around me that long," Mr. Weeks responded to one X user who asked how he knew Barron.

The alleged former nanny went on to claim that during his 10 years working for his client, Barron "got caught killing animals," including two birds, three rabbits and one dog.

In another post, he alleged that Barron recorded himself killing a rabbit and showed the video to other children at his school.

Barron got caught killing animals.



Barron tossed desk, spat on people, hit people repeatedly.



He attacked someone with a knife multiple times.



He was even accused of sexually touching someone at a sleepover that resulted in an investigation.



let's talk, so I tell it all https://t.co/xn26xCeR0k — 👑 Mr. Weeks 👑 (@WonderKing82) August 15, 2024

Mr. Weeks also claimed that Barron hurt his fellow children, including allegedly attacking two kids "on different occasions with a knife... one at a [sleepover] and [another] in the park."

Barron also allegedly "tossed [a] desk, spat on people, [and] hit people repeatedly," the ex-nanny claimed.

Another tweet from Mr. Weeks alleged that Barron "was even accused of sexually touching someone at a sleepover that resulted in an investigation."

Mr. Weeks suggested that Barron was "highly medicated" as a child due to anger issues, barely spoke and had no friends at school.

The alleged former nanny has provided no evidence supporting his claims about Barron's behavior as a child.

His claims triggered backlash from some X users and Trump supporters, who accused him of lying and being a supporter of the GOP presidential candidate's opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Texas Freedom Coalition President Sarah Fields claimed that the alleged ex-nanny -- whom she identified as Dane C. Weeks -- defamed Barron and alleged that he has never been a licensed "behavior specialist," thus it was "illegal" for him to run or own a daycare in New York.

"Dane Weeks has either broken the law by operating illegally, or he operated in another capacity around Barron, and lied/defamed Barron Trump," Fields tweeted.

Some also brought up former President Trump's 2015 People interview, in which he claimed that he and Melania did not employ nannies in the traditional sense for Barron.

However, Mr. Weeks doubled down on his claims about Barron and said he was a nanny to a family rather than a daycare center owner.

The Trump family has not yet addressed the allegations against Barron.