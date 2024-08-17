Snoop Dogg earned millions of dollars while having a blast at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Snoop was one of the biggest stars of this year's Summer Olympic Games and had numerous memorable moments while serving as a special correspondent for NBC.

Rumors surfaced earlier this month that the 52-year-old rapper was getting paid $500,000 per day for his role as a Paris Olympics commentator.

While he hasn't directly confirmed this speculation, Snoop reposted a video on his Instagram account Thursday that said the rapper received $9 million for his 17-day stint as an NBC correspondent for the 2024 Olympics.

"This is the main star of the Paris Olympics," read the text written on a montage of clips of Snoop at the event. "Snoop Dogg, a top rapper, gets over 40 million rubles ($448,000) daily for his presence at the Paris Olympic Games."

"For 17 Olympic days, he'll earn nearly $9 million," the video claimed.

The video went on to claim that the "Drop It Like It's Hot" musician -- who is estimated to be worth $160 million -- did not have to spend any of his own money on accommodations and other expenses while in the French capital.

But the video creator emphasized that Snoop's massive earnings "are not in vain" as he brought "more attention to the Olympics."

"Almost every top broadcast features Snoop. He attends all major Olympic events," the video said. "Thanks to Snoop, Olympic viewership rose by 79%."

According to NBC Sports, an average of 34.5 million viewers watched the first three days of the 2024 Olympics -- a 79% jump from the Tokyo Olympics' 19.3 million viewership in 2021.

While Snoop likely isn't solely responsible for the massive boost in ratings, he did have many viral moments during the Paris Games.

One memorable moment came when the rapper hit a Crip walk while serving as a torchbearer and helping bring the Olympic torch to the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony on July 26.

Snoop also dropped a freestyle while providing commentary alongside pal Martha Stewart during the dressage event.

In a video shared by NBC, Snoop could be seen cheering when a horse named Gin & Juice -- a nod to his 1994 track -- and its Polish rider Sandra Sysojeva appeared.

"Ayyyy!" he said. "OK, we got an LBC horse in the house!"

The rapper then began freestyling some lyrics about the horse.

"From the front to the back / There's so much drama, and party, it's hard being an H-O-R-S-E," Snoop rapped.