In a viral clip, Savannah James explained why she isn't fond of the term "wifey."

James, who has been married to LeBron James since September 2013, was asked by co-host April McDaniel what the difference is between a "side chick" and a "sneaky link" on an August 13 episode of their 'Everybody Crazy' podcast.

The mother of three quickly answered, "Nothing, nothing."

The pair were on a call discussing a listener's love triangle between a man she had been dating and her "sneaky link" when James, 37, asked others in the room "Young people? Help us, we're old" for their feedback.

"A sneaky link is somebody that you know you sneaking with," a person off-camera answered. "A majority of the time, your main girl knows about the side chick."

James shared: "When I tell you I hate, loathe 'wifey' with my whole entire soul. I'm sorry, don't call me your wife and I'm not."

"I had to politely tell my husband back in the day. He used to introduce me, 'This is my wife.' I had to pull him to the side like, 'Excuse me, sir, don't introduce me as that, please,' " the Akron native added. "'I am not your wife, and I deserve that title when the time is right.' "

"I don't want you to start to think that it's okay for you to say this and then, you know, means don't have to go the next step," James continued.

James added how there are "tiers" when it comes to relationship titles, saying, "You have to start at the bottom and then come up."

As far as the caller's dilemma, McDaniel and James both agreed that the listener should remain single until she figures out what she wants.

The Oxford Dictionary defines "wifey" as a term of endearment, while another source says it's "an affectionate or sometimes condescending way of referring to a person's wife."

Savannah and LeBron James, 39, who were high school sweethearts, married in September 2013 in San Diego, California. They are parents to three children; sons Bronny, 19, and Bryce, 17, and 7-year-old daughter Zhuri Nova.

LeBron, who has won 4 NBA championships, will start his 22nd season in the league. He currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.