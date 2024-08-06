A video of LeBron James, Savannah James and Tom Brady circulating on social media from a Paris 2024 Olympics' event has sparked buzz about their relationship.

In the clip, the retired 7x Super Bowl champion was seen tapping Savannah on the back while LeBron, 39, stood next to her. Initially, Savannah seems unaware of Brady's gesture until LeBron directed her attention to the smiling NFL icon behind her.

While the pair shared a hug, the Team USA men's basketball star shifted his gaze between Savannah and 47-year-old Brady.

“It wouldn’t be possible without her I’ll tell you that”



LeBron telling Tom Brady about Savannah 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ygDlTPo5aU — 5THRINGONTHEWAYYYY🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@5thringontheway) August 5, 2024

Despite the lack of context on the brief interaction, many viewers reacted on social media. "Bron don't like all that touching. he don't care if that's Tom Brady," and "Did Brady leave LBJ hanging on the handshake and only rub on his wife?"

One commenter even suggested, "If you look Tom tried to sneak a low-key kiss in," referring to the peck Brady gave Savannah's cheek. Another observation noted, "Nahh he looking more at his wife then James."

Some viewers debated whether the Akron, Ohio, native was initially ignored or if they spoke earlier during another instance before the clip was recorded. A playful comment added, "Bron still in timeout from international women's day," recalling a past incident where LeBron's friendly interactions with other women led to jokes about him being in trouble with his high school sweetheart.

Neither LeBron nor Savannah, 37, who have been together for almost 20 years and are parents to Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri, has addressed the video.

Tom Brady, who divorced former supermodel Gisele Bündchen in October 2022, has been romantically linked with Brazilian social media influencer Isabella Settanni.