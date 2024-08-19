The ongoing rivalry between Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles has escalated once more.

Lyles, the Olympic gold medalist who clinched the 100-meter title at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in a thrilling photo-finish, recently accused the Miami Dolphins' star of name-dropping for attention during an interview on Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco's 'Nightcap' podcast Sunday.

In response, Hill, 30, took to X on Sunday, challenging Lyles to a 50-yard race to settle the score.

Their exchange traced back to when Lyles argued that Super Bowl winners —like Hill after his 2020 victory with the Kansas City Chiefs —shouldn't call themselves world champions.

Sign the contract and lock in that 50 yard race .... https://t.co/b2I0QXojvU — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 18, 2024

Hill fired back during an interview, claiming he could outrun Lyles in a race, while Lyles remarked that he hadn't even heard of Hill.

"What's the cheetah guy from football, what's his name?" the 27-year-old stated. " I can't remember his name. What's the football player who thinks he's fast name?"

"If he's serious about it, not just talking on the internet ... if you're serious about it, you'll see me on track," the Olympian said.

"Tyreek is just chasing clout," Lyles continued. "The man — anytime somebody fast comes up, he says he wants to race them. If he really wanted to race people, he would've showed up, like DK Metcalf."

Hill responded by challenging Lyles to a race, urging him to "sign the contract and lock in that 50 yard race."

The five-time All-Pro, who topped the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards last season, has also dabbled in Lyles' arena, having won the 60-meter sprint at the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships last year with a time of 6.7 seconds.