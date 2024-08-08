After winning gold in the Men's 100m in the Paris 2024 Olympics, Noah Lyles placed third on Thursday in the 200m.

Lyles, who ran today's race with Covid, was wheeled out of the Stade de France after a surprising bronze win.

According to 'NBC,' Lyles' mom confirmed Noah, who arrived to the race wearing a mask, was diagnosed with Covid-19 but still decided to run at the Games. He had been diagnosed two days prior.

After Botswana's Letsile Tebogo won gold, and American Kenny Bednarek won silver, Lyles was seen strewn on the track and short of breath after congratulating his fellow competitors.

Within moments, he was surrounded by athletic trainers and Olympic medical staff who administered unspecified treatment.

The 27-year-old needed a wheelchair to exit the track. Lyle's mother could be seen running down a hallway.

"I'll be winning," Lyles said, per 'ESPN,' after winning gold on Sunday.

When asked Sunday after besting his competitors how confident he felt about winning his next race, Lyles said he is, "Pretty confident, can't lie."

Lyles, who suffers from asthma, told 'NBC' in an interview Thursday, "I've never been more proud of myself for coming out here and getting a bronze medal."

Per 'Yahoo!,' Lyles had hoped to become the first American man to complete the Olympic sprint double since Carl Lewis 40 years ago.