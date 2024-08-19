No, LeToya Luckett is not pregnant.

Less than a month into her third marriage, the "Torn" singer and her new husband Taleo Coles took their blended family on a trip to Martha's Vineyard.

The former Destiny's Child songstress shared highlights from their vacation on social media following a Balmain brunch hosted by Monique Rodriguez, the founder of Mielle Organics.

On Instagram, the 43-year-old captioned her post, "A few of my favorite pics from Martha's Vineyard! I got to spend some much needed time with some of my favorite people. This was by far one of the best family trips to date!"

She revealed the getaway — also a celebration of "THE MEMO" premiere, a project by her close friend Valeisha Butterfield, was their first "family" trip since their wedding on July 27. The couple, who also graced the cover of 'Essence' magazine, had previously gone to Jamaica for their honeymoon.

In two photos where Luckett wore a bralette and skirt, fans began speculating about a potential baby bump, engaging in "Uterus Watching."

Luckett addressed the pregnancy rumors, clarifying that she was not expecting but rather bloated from enjoying her honeymoon. She pinned her response to quell further speculation, receiving support from fans who urged others to respect her privacy.

The speculation comes weeks after her second husband, Tommicus Walker, responded to her new union announcement on Instagram.

According to 'Page Six,' Walker posted a picture of Tom Brady wearing 3 Super Bowl rings. "3 in 7 years...DYNASTY," he captioned the Instagram Story.

Luckett and Walker married in a lavish ceremony in Austin, Texas, on December 10, 2017. On January 11, 2021, the couple announced their divorce. They share two children together; daughter Gianna, 5, and son Tysun, 3.

She was first married to Rob Hill Sr after dating for one year. They secretly wed in January 2016, but divorced two months later, 'TMZ' reported.