Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh has officially dropped her dad's last name.

Three months after filing her petition, a judge on Monday granted Shiloh's request to remove "Pitt" from her full name, TMZ reported, citing court documents.

With the decision, the 18-year-old's full name was changed from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

No formal hearing was held for the petition.

Shiloh filed for the name change just three days after celebrating her 18th birthday in May.

She announced her petition via the Los Angeles Times, where she published a notice on June 17, June 24, July 1 and July 8, according to court documents seen by Page Six.

California law requires an announcement in a local paper as part of the legal process to change a name.

An unnamed insider earlier told Entertainment Tonight that Shiloh initiated the move herself and paid for the legal fees out of her own pocket.

"Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, so Angie doesn't know and can't speak for it," the source claimed.

During the proceedings, Shiloh suffered a setback last month when the name change had to be postponed for technical reasons.

At the time, Page Six, citing an unnamed insider, reported that a hearing for the teen's petition "was delayed because the court did not correctly finish the necessary background check."

Shiloh's attorney, Peter Levine, also said in a statement to the outlet that this was a "normal" occurrence in such petitions.

"Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh's hearing has been continued to a new date," the lawyer said.

Shiloh's change of name was made official just a day after her famous dad was spotted arriving in Milan, Italy, over the weekend.

Pitt reportedly told a private greeter at Linate Airport that he and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon were "headed to Lake Como to visit Clooney and his wife, Amal," anonymous eyewitnesses told Page Six.

Back in June, Us Weekly reported that Shiloh's petition left the "Bullet Train" star "devastated."

"To him, it was more than a change of name -- it was a symbol of a deeper estrangement that has been brewing for years," an unidentified insider told the outlet.

Pitt and Jolie's other children have also publicly distanced themselves from their father, with their youngest daughter Vivienne recently dropping his last name in the playbill for a Broadway musical she co-produced with the actress.