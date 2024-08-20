It's officially splitsville for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Per 'TMZ,' "Jenny from the Block" filed for divorce from the 'Argo' actor.

Lopez, 55, filed legal docs in L.A. County Superior Court on Tuesday. According to the outlet, they were filed from the actress herself, without an attorney.

The 'Enough' star listed their separation date as April 26, 2024. Tuesday also marks the 2-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding after they eloped in Las Vegas.

The pair tied the knot in a surprise wedding in Sin City in July 2022. The court documents doesn't reveal whether the Hollywood duo had a prenuptial agreement, but 'TMZ' sources says one doesn't exist. No prenup agreement would imply that whatever the couple made during their 2 year marriage would be community property, including Affleck's movies 'Air' and 'Hypnotic.'

The 52-year-old, per the outlet, also just wrapped filming 'The Accountant 2' days ago.

Per 'Page Six,' Lopez waived spousal support and asked the judge to deny her estranged husband support as well.

Speculation surrounding their split have went viral for the last few months.

According to sources, Lopez was living in the pair's $60 million Beverly Hills mansion while Affleck reportedly stayed in a rental nearby as they attempted to sell the pricey abode.

"He started moving out a while ago," a source told 'Fox News Digital' at the time. "The marriage is completely over, and Jennifer is heartbroken. She loves love and wanted this to work so badly."

Affleck and the "On the Floor" singer first met on the set of 'Gigli' (2003). They got engaged in 2002 with a September 2003 wedding, but postponed their nuptials. In 2004, they ultimately called off their engagement. Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner in June 2005. They divorced in October 2018 after parenting 3 children together; Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

Neither the Bronx native nor Affleck has addressed the divorce. Affleck was spotted without his wedding ring seemingly confirming there was trouble in paradise.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.