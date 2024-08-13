Jennifer Lopez spent time with her husband Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner over the weekend.

Photos published by the New York Post showed Lopez arriving at Garner's home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday.

The multitalented entertainer, 55, was accompanied by her daughter, Emma, 16.

It is unclear how long Lopez stayed at the "13 Going on 30" actress' home, but according to the outlet, the "Hustlers" star dropped off Emme and left with Garner and Affleck's son, Samuel, 12.

Lopez reportedly went shopping with Samuel at Neiman Marcus and the Century City mall, possibly for birthday gifts for Affleck -- who turns 51 this Thursday.

Following their shopping spree, Lopez was spotted at Affleck's Brentwood rental home, where the actor has been living since moving out of their Beverly Hills marital home in May.

Lopez reportedly stayed at her husband's residence from 5 p.m. to just before 10 p.m.

The visit came more than two months after the "On the Floor" hitmaker and the Oscar winner were last photographed together in public.

The couple was last seen together publicly on June 2 when they attended Samuel's basketball game alongside Garner.

An insider spoke to People about the Sunday visit, claiming that Lopez wanted to spend time with Affleck's kids before school begins.

"Just because she's not with Ben doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids," the insider said.

"She always cared about them," the source added. "She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year. Now when she's back in L.A. she wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college."

In addition to Samuel, Affleck also shares Violet, 18, and Fin, 15, with Garner, while Lopez shares Emme and her twin Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez and Affleck blended their families when they tied the knot in the summer of 2022 and bought a mansion for their large family last year.

Lopez also developed a friendship with Garner, who co-parents her three kids with Affleck.

However, rumors started swirling in May that the two A-list star's marriage was on the rocks after their joint public appearances decreased sharply.

The speculation intensified in the proceeding weeks after Affleck moved out of their shared home, ditched his wedding ring several times and skipped the promotional tour of her movie "Atlas."

The pair spent much of the summer, with Lopez staying in the Hamptons in New York during her birthday celebrations and Affleck staying in L.A. and focusing on work.

Multiple outlets have since reported that Affleck and Lopez have separated and are pushing forward with divorce.

"They're moving on separately. Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh," an unnamed source told People.

An anonymous insider also claimed to Entertainment Tonight that the pair are just "waiting to announce their official split."