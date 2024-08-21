Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington, stars of 'Love Island USA,' encountered challenges during their relationship following their appearance on the series.

The reunion special, broadcasted on Monday, exposed their difficulties, including a leaked NSFW video of Washington that emerged after the season finale.

Jacky and Washington, who placed fourth in the Season 6 finale in July, had planned to maintain a long-distance relationship. "It's good that she lives in California because I have a lot of family there — my sister and my mom are in California. So it's a win-win situation when I go there, I get to see Nicole and I also get to see my family," Washington told 'Us Weekly' last month.

He also mentioned that his family was eager for him to return to California.

During the reunion, host Ariana Madix questioned the couple about their relationship status. Jacky disclosed that they were struggling after Washington, 27, had misrepresented himself about sending explicit videos on a dating app. "It's been a bit tough on the outside," Washington said. "Just trying to communicate..."

"Communicate? You have not been communicating," Jacky interjected. "You never have been." Washington explained that they were attempting to "give each other space," but Jacky was upset by his dishonesty. "After you lied to my face?" she asked.

A particularly emotional moment occurred when the leaked video was discussed.

"I just want to say something. Obviously, the video is not OK. Nobody deserves that," the 26-year-old said. "Everybody in this room can agree, it's [messed] up." She also criticized Washington for his dishonesty about the video's timing and recipient.

Washington had previously mentioned the leak on social media, claiming it was released by someone he once trusted. "What a way to get my phone back y'all," he posted on Instagram Stories on July 22. "I just want to address the content that came out from my past. That was something I shared to someone in confidence and trust. It's unfortunate that it's no longer private but it is what it is."

During the reunion, Washington admitted to lying about when the video was filmed. "I should've told Nicole the full truth [about] when it happened and I didn't," he confessed.

Following the video leak, Jacky claimed that Washington became distant and only contacted her when it was convenient. Despite the issues, the couple confirmed that their relationship is still intact.

"This just puts me in such a [messed up] position because I care about you too and I love you and people are questioning that," Jacky said. "Even though you let the world think we're not together, we're still together."