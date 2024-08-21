'Duck Eats Chicken?': Internet Confused By Donald Duck as 'Hot Ones' Host
On Wednesday afternoon, First We Feast posted a video of their new "Hot Ones" host Donald Duck and the internet is incredibly confused.
The animated video features Donald Duck announcing that he would be "the guest on 'Hot Ones' this week" and that the show was "so lucky" to have him.
Considering the entire format and point of the show is to challenge real humans to eat real spicy wings, people are unsure how an animated duck fits into the narrative of the show.
While some are wondering if it's to help people forget about "that lawsuit" it's most likely in honor of Disney promoting Donald Duck's 90th anniversary.
Nonetheless, it's still unexpected and confusion is only rising. Here are some of the best reactions to the news:
