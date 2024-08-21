On Wednesday afternoon, First We Feast posted a video of their new "Hot Ones" host Donald Duck and the internet is incredibly confused.

The animated video features Donald Duck announcing that he would be "the guest on 'Hot Ones' this week" and that the show was "so lucky" to have him.

Considering the entire format and point of the show is to challenge real humans to eat real spicy wings, people are unsure how an animated duck fits into the narrative of the show.

While some are wondering if it's to help people forget about "that lawsuit" it's most likely in honor of Disney promoting Donald Duck's 90th anniversary.

Nonetheless, it's still unexpected and confusion is only rising. Here are some of the best reactions to the news:

i guess i have to clarify with my dad now https://t.co/2mLekLeDSX pic.twitter.com/fo0aQisDyL — j (@nacoknight) August 21, 2024

1. ok but why

2. is this to make people forget that lawsuit https://t.co/eaQd7sSQz4 — ㉢ (@breamstream) August 21, 2024

So if he dies from this are Disney gonna dismiss that lawsuit too? https://t.co/tQUBc8b5pA — Ben (@bennyweeks76) August 21, 2024