A post A-Rod shared after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce this week has some speculating it was a diss.

'TMZ' broke the news that "Jenny from the Block" filed for divorce from the 'Argo' actor.

Lopez, 55, filed legal docs in L.A. County Superior Court on Tuesday. According to the outlet, they were filed from the actress herself, without an attorney.

The 'Shotgun Wedding' star listed their separation date as April 26, 2024. Tuesday also marks the 2-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding after they eloped in Las Vegas.

The announcement wasn't necessarily a surprise, as the reconciled couple did not appear together at the Met Gala, vacationed separately, and did not acknowledge each other's birthday.

Within hours of the news on Tuesday, Lopez's ex-fianceé Alex Rodriguez posted a quote on his Instagram Story.

"You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction," the quote read.

Some followers suspected the post was a shady reference to Bennifer 2.0's split.

Lopez, 55, and Rodriguez first met in 2005 at a Yankees game. The pair were both married to other people at the time. After a coincidental run-in over a decade later, they began dating.

The ex-New York Yankees baseball player proposed to the 'Enough' actress with an engagement ring that cost, per 'Brides,' somewhere between $1-4 million.

They ended their engagement in March 2021 after postponing their summer 2020 destination wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.