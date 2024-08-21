Ben Affleck was all smiles with his first wife Jennifer Garner just hours before his now-estranged wife Jennifer Lopez officially filed for divorce from him Tuesday.

Affleck was photographed stepping off a private jet with Garner and their second child, Fin.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed the Oscar winner in good spirits and grinning as they arrived back in Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck glows next to ex Jennifer Garner on his 2 year wedding anniversary to Jennifer Lopez - after dropping Violet at college https://t.co/wC9PYMdFWu pic.twitter.com/3qxIEklGw6 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 20, 2024

Affleck sported a white button-down shirt, dark blue slacks, Nike sneakers, and aviator sunglasses.

Garner, for her part, rocked a casual outfit consisting of a tight black shirt, army green pants, and white sneakers.

The exes had traveled to New Haven, Connecticut, over the weekend to help their eldest child, Violet, prepare for her freshman year in college.

Fin appeared to hint at Violet's school with the Yale sweatshirt they were seen wearing at the airport.

Affleck and Garner were spotted getting into a black BMW, with the actor driving his ex-wife and child away from the airport and to their home.

The exes -- who were married from 2005 to 2018 -- also share a son named Samuel.

The sighting came just hours before news broke that Lopez filed divorce papers at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The "Ain't Your Mama" hitmaker notably initiated the divorce proceedings on the same day as the second anniversary of her and Affleck's lavish Georgia wedding, which was held on Aug. 20, 2023.

They first tied the knot in a private ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16 of that year -- just a little over a year after rekindling their romance.

According to the documents cited by TMZ, Affleck and Lopez have been separated since April 26.

Around that time, rumors began to surface that the two stars' marriage was on the rocks since they hadn't been seen in public in over a month.

The "Justice League" star further fueled this speculation when he moved out of their marital home in Beverly Hills, ditched his wedding ring, and skipped the premiere of Lopez's movie "Atlas."

Affleck and Lopez putting up their shared home for sale and the actor buying a new house in LA appeared to further confirm that they were over.

While it's been nearly four months since they broke up, TMZ suggested that Affleck and Lopez's divorce may not be finalized anytime soon.

According to the outlet, they did not sign a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot in 2022, which means their earnings over the past two years will be considered community property.

Lopez does not want spousal support for both her and Affleck, according to her filing, but they have yet to agree on the settlement they will each receive in the split.